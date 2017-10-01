Barack Obama ‘quizzes Prince Harry on girlfriend Meghan’ at Invictus Games! The former president was overheard asking the royal about his girlfriend

It seems even former American president Barack Obama wants to know about Prince Harry’s romance with actress Meghan Markle! The two men sat together at the Invictus Games to watch a wheelchair basketball match and were overheard chatting about Harry’s glamourous girlfriend Meghan, who stars in US TV drama Suits.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a kiss at the Invictus Games in Canada

Student Hayley Stover, 18, was sitting next to Prince Harry and heard the two men talking. She told the Sunday Mirror: "Obama asked about Meghan, and Harry let him know she had been to watch the tennis with him. He asked if she was enjoying the Games and Harry was really smiling as he said yes. He looked so happy. It was cute." Onlooker Hayley also told the paper that Barack asked how filming was going for Meghan on Suits, and Harry asked the former president how his wife Michelle is doing.

Harry and Meghan appeared together at the Invictus Games closing ceremony and delighted fans by sharing kiss in public. The couple spent a short while together along with Meghan’s mother Doria and her two close friends, Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson, at their VIP luxury box in the Air Canada Centre. The couple looked to be having a wonderful evening as they danced to Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams, who performed at the event.

Meghan Markle and boyfriend Prince Harry at the Invictus Games with Meghan's mother

It was no coincidence that the couple decided to make their debut during the games. Harry will have put a great deal of thought into the perfect setting to go public with his romance, and the Invictus Games - which Harry launched in 2014 - was the ideal choice. Not only was Meghan able to show her support for a cause very close to her royal boyfriend's heart, but the event took place in Toronto, where Meghan lives and films her TV show Suits.