The Queen leads celebrity tributes to Las Vegas shooting victims Her Majesty released a statement from herself and Prince Philip

The Queen has said that she and Prince Philip were "saddened" to hear of the shooting in Las Vegas, which has left at least 59 people dead and another 527 injured. The monarch released a message to those affected by the tragedy, saying: "Prince Philip and I were saddened to learn of the terrible attack in Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and those who have been injured." The attack carried out by Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Stephen had as many as ten guns, including rifles, with him in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino skyscraper, officials said.

Celebrities around the world have reacted to the tragedy, expressing their shock and sadness on Twitter and Instagram. Former US President Barack Obama tweeted: "Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy." Taylor Swift also posted: "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families."

The Queen said she was "saddened" to hear of the attack

Madonna shared a lengthy caption on Instagram, calling the shooting "an unspeakable tragedy". She also noted: "YES it's too easy to buy a GUN in The U.S. or have access to automatic weapons. And this needs to stop!! But the only way we are really going to change the trajectory that the world seems to be heading for is to change our consciousness!"

Lady Gaga also tweeted: "This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol." Jennifer Lopez said she was "feeling so broken" after the attack, while Rihanna posted: "Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!!"

Reese Witherspoon shared a 'Pray for Las Vegas' quote on Instagram and wrote: "I am absolutely heartbroken over the terrible tragedy that occurred last night. My heart goes out to all the people who are suffering and to the families that are grieving and trying to understand what happened and why. We have to help stop this senseless violence #PrayForVegas #stoptheviolence #enoughisenough."