Kate's new private secretary Catherine Quinn begins role: everything you need to know Catherine Quinn has taken over from Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon

The Duchess of Cambridge has a new right-hand woman by her side, Catherine Quinn. Catherine was due to start her role in October, taking over from Kate's former private secretary Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon, so it's likely that Catherine is settling into her job this week. Her first task will be preparing the Duchess for her next scheduled engagement on Tuesday 11 October, when Kate hosts a reception at Kensington Palace for World Mental Health Day.

The Duchess will be joined by her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry at the event to celebrate the contribution of those working in the mental health sector across the UK. All eyes are sure to be on Kate, who will be championing a cause close to her heart, but also making her first official appearance since her third pregnancy was announced one month ago.

Catherine will be at Kate's side during engagements

Kensington Palace previously revealed that Catherine would join the royal household in October as Kate's new right-hand woman. At the time, Catherine worked as the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School. She has an MBA from the business school, as well as degrees from US and UK universities.

Kate's former private secretary Rebecca Priestley

Catherine has previously held leadership positions at Middle Temple, where she was chief executive, and the Wellcome Trust, where she was head of grants management. She is also a member of the Boards of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Met Office, and the Royal British Legion.

In her new royal role, she will be expected to organise official programmes and engagements and ensure Kate is briefed on who she will meet. At public events such as walkabouts, she will always be a few metres from Kate, just as Rebecca has been, and will be on hand to hold the Duchess's gifts, flowers and cards she receives from members of the public.