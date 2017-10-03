Loading the player...

Have your say: Is it time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do'? Take our royal quiz on the cute new couple

The recent Invictus Games was a triumph for Prince Harry, giving him the opportunity to showcase his tireless work with injured and sick war veterans. The Games, in Toronto, also gave the world the chance to see Harry make his first public appearance with his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle, who lives in the Canadian city while filming US legal drama Suits. The couple looked blissfully in love, holding hands, whispering and sharing kisses, leading many to the conclusion that we can soon look forward to another royal wedding.

When Meghan recently declared: "We are two people who are happy and in love", it was the first time a royal girlfriend has spoken so openly about her relationship and many see this, along with the couple’s public displays of affection, as a refreshing break from tradition.

While some royal watchers feel that a grand royal wedding on the scale of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's in 2011 might not be appropriate given that Meghan has been married before, many would no doubt be thrilled to be treated to the full pomp and ceremony.

So what do you think? Here is your chance to answer eight burning questions about royalty's hottest romance.