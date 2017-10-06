Sophie Wessex treks through Brunei jungle carrying a knife Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's children stayed at home in the UK

The Countess of Wessex looked worlds apart from her normal self as she trekked through the jungle in Brunei. Sophie, who is on a royal visit with her husband Prince Edward, was unrecognisable in a khaki outfit, brown walking boots and a camouflage hat, but it was the large knife she had tied to her waist belt that drew attention. Sophie was presented the kukri, a traditional Nepalese knife used by Gurkhas, during the outing.

The royal couple were visiting the British garrison in Brunei as part of their trip to the Far East. Edward, 53, and Sophie, 52, were given a demonstration of tracking techniques used by Gurkha soldiers at the garrison, and also went back to basics, eating food out of metal mess tins while in the jungle. They also visited Hornbill School, which serves children of British service personnel.

The Prince is representing his mother the Queen in Brunei this week as Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah celebrated 50 years on the throne. The sultan and his wife took part in a procession through the city streets, after which he had an audience with Edward and Sophie.

As the 91-year-old Queen scales back her royal engagements, particularly visits abroad to foreign countries, her children and grandchildren have been increasing their workload. Prince Charles has been in Malta this week to celebrate the country's 75th anniversary of being awarded the George Cross for its efforts during World War Two. His wife Camilla was in Aberdeen, Scotland on Wednesday to attend a school harvest festival.

Last week, Prince Harry was in Toronto for the launch of his Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style sporting event for wounded servicemen and women. Harry, who holds the rank of captain in the British armed forces, came up with the idea for the event in 2014. This year's tournament was particularly special for Harry, as he made his first official public appearance with his girlfriend of just over one year, Meghan Markle.