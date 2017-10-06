The Queen owns an iPod and appears to have great music taste! A classic silver iPod was in the background of a recent photo of the Queen at Balmoral Castle

A recent photo of the Queen at Balmoral Castle captured the attention of many, with a silver classic iPod taking pride of place in the background of the shot. The gadget, which was resting in a docking station, was pictured in an image of the Queen shaking hands with the Governor General of Australia last month. It appears that the monarch has great taste in music too, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward. She told Vogue magazine: "The Queen is a big fan of musicals, traditional hymns, and Scottish ballads, and even the Beach Boys’s songs, especially California Girls."

A silver class iPod is seen in the background of the Queen's living room in Balmoral Castle

It is believed that the Queen's iPod was a gift from Barack and Michelle Obama from back in 2009 when they came to visit her in England. The gadget was filled with a selection of photos from Her Majesty's visit to the United States back in 2007, along with songs from popular Broadway shows. It was thought that the Queen gave the Obamas a silver framed photograph of herself and husband Prince Philip, along with a songbook signed by composer Richard Rodgers.

The Obamas are thought to have given the Queen her iPod when they met in 2009

The Queen is not only a music fan, but reportedly watches Netflix too. According to the Sunday Express, the 91-year-old is a fan of The Crown, which documents the early years of her reign and her marriage to Prince Philip. It was reported back in May that the popular show was recommended to the Queen by her son and daughter-in-law, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who allegedly organised special screenings of the show at Windsor Castle. A senior royal source told the publication: "Edward and Sophie love The Crown."