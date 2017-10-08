Exclusive HELLO! poll reveals two-thirds want Prince Harry and Meghan to marry The new survey shows public affection for Harry and Meghan

In an exclusive poll conducted by Hello! magazine, a huge marjority are in favour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting married. A massive two-thirds of those quizzed gave the marriage their seal of approval - a nine per cent jump from six months ago, when HELLO! conducted a similar poll. Meanwhile 71.7 per cent of voters think this is the right time for Harry to marry – up five per cent on last time - while 64.4 per cent say Meghan would be a good ambassador for the royal family, a nine per cent jump.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games

The couple’s public show of affection in Toronto has also been given the thumbs up, with 71.6 per cent approving of the way they broke with royal tradition to be openly tactile at the Invictus Games. And proving that Harry, 33, continues to be one of our best-loved royals, a whopping 92.7 per cent believe he is doing a good job serving the Queen as a full-time member of the royal family.

Andrew Morton, author of the best-selling book Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words, believes the late princess would have been thrilled at her son’s choice of partner. "People warm to Meghan not just because she is an attractive Hollywood actress but because she made something of her life before meeting Harry," he tells HELLO! "She is a humanitarian and a campaigner for those less fortunate. Remind you of anyone? Of course the comparisons with Diana are inevitable. She would have heartily approved of her son's choice - a successful career woman in her own right."

Meghan Markle at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards

"Meghan has fallen for a young man who is not afraid to discuss his feelings, in private and in public," says Andrew Morton. "His openness is hugely appealing, a vivid contrast to the older generation of royalty where the watchword was never complain, never explain. Since his mother's tragic death he has undergone a personal journey of the heart and the soul, initially denying his grief and then embracing it. It means that as a man he is much more empathetic to the difficulties and challenges faced by others."

"As an American, who tend to be more open, and as an actress, where being in touch with feelings is part of the job, Meghan Markle will be an ideal foil for Harry. They are a modern, glamorous couple for a modern royal family."

