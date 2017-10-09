Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia show off baby Gabriel in new portraits The Swedish royal couple welcomed their second son in August

Picture perfect! Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his wife Princess Sofia have shown off their gorgeous bundle of joy, Prince Gabriel, in new family portraits. The couple posed with their newborn son and their older child, Prince Alexander, in photos released by the Swedish royal court along with the message: "A big and warm thanks for all the kind congratulations that have been received in connection with the birth of our son, Prince Gabriel. We appreciate your care a lot."

Princess Sofia, who gave birth at the end of August, was her pretty self in a cream outfit. The radiant mum-of-two showed no signs of sleepless nights as she beamed and carried her son Alexander in her arms. Prince Carl Philip, 38, gazed adoringly at his wife and 17-month-old son Alexander while he cradled his newborn. Fans were given a close-up of baby Gabriel in another portrait, which showed the doting parents smiling down at their child.

The couple are adjusting to life as a family of four. Following Gabriel's birth, proud dad Prince Carl Philip chatted with members of the media saying: "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mum. It's overwhelming." The palace confirmed the birth in a statement, saying: "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that on Thursday 31st August at 11.24am HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy baby at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are doing well."

In keeping with tradition, the royal baby's name was announced a few days later by Carl Philip's father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, at a cabinet meeting. Gabriel's christening will take place on 1 December at Drottningholm Palace Church, the same place where his older brother was baptised. The newborn will likely wear the same cotton and lace christening gown that has been used by generations of royal babies, including his father Prince Carl Philip.