Charges dropped against woman arrested outside Buckingham Palace Jessica Davey was arrested on Saturday after attempting to scale the palace gates

Charges against a woman who attempted to scale the front gates of Buckingham Palace at the weekend have been dropped. Jessica Davey was accused of drunk and disorderly behaviour and was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court. However, a court official has since confirmed that the matter has been withdrawn. Jessica, 35, was arrested on Saturday at around 6pm after she was spotted trying to climb the front gates of the famous palace. Two police officers were quick to apprehend her, and a Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "The woman, believed to be in in her 30s, was quickly detained by officers before she gained access to the palace grounds."

READ: The Queen owns an iPod and appears to have great music taste!

Jessica Davey was released without charge

The Queen was not present in the palace at the time of the incident, as she has been spending time in her Scottish residence, Balmoral. The royal was recently joined by her grandson, Prince William, for a morning church service, along with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. The Duchess of Cambridge was unable to attend the family engagement while suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum during her third pregnancy. However, Kate is said to be on the mend, and will make her first public appearance reception at Buckingham Palace on World Mental Health Day on Tuesday 10 October.

Loading the player...

READ: Coins unveiled for Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary

The Duchess sadly missed Prince George's first day at school, and the little Prince was accompanied by his dad instead. Speaking about his first day as a student, Prince William told England's Under-20 football team's head coach, Paul Simpson, that George had a "good day," telling him: "It went well. There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one. It was really nice actually. It's a nice school."