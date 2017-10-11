Kate's former private secretary Rebecca Deacon has set up her own company Rebecca served the royal household for ten years before stepping down in the summer

The Duchess of Cambridge's former private secretary Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon has set up her own company since leaving the royal household. A new listing filed by Companies House shows Rebecca registered her own private company, RAP Consulting and Communications, on 4 October. The nature of the business falls under "public relations and communications activities" and the office is based in Fitzrovia, central London.

Rebecca, 35, is listed as the director and "person with significant control," meaning she holds 75 per cent or more of the shares and voting rights in the company. She also has the right to appoint or remove a majority of the board of directors of the company.

Rebecca stepped down from her role in the summer

On Wednesday, Rebecca received a special honour for her services to the royal household. She was given the Royal Victorian Order by Prince William at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony. The honour is for people who have served Her Majesty or the monarchy personally; Rebecca started working as Kate's right-hand woman in 2012 and only recently stepped down from her role in the summer. She served the royal household for a total of ten years.

Often seen by Kate's side at events, Rebecca's duties included organising official programmes and engagements and ensuring Kate was briefed on who she was meeting. She also travelled all over the world with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, joining them on tours to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India and Bhutan. Prior to this, she worked for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale.

She worked for the royals for ten years

Rebecca's resignation after ten years of service to the royal family was announced in spring, around the same time that she married fiancé Adam Priestley in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Kensington Palace said Rebecca was pursuing other avenues, and that the royals were "incredibly grateful" for all her hard work and support.