King Felipe and Queen Letizia joined by daughters at Spain's National Day parade The family-of-four showed a united front at the celebration despite political turmoil in the country

The Spanish royal family was out in full force on Thursday to attend the annual National Day military parade. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were joined by their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía for the event. The Spanish Queen, 45, looked characteristically stylish for the occasion stepping out in a skirt suit by Felipe Varela. Letizia accessorised her ensemble with a diamond pearl brooch and her Australian pearl drop earrings, while sweeping her new, shorter locks into an elegant updo.

The monarchs' daughters, who have inherited their mother's keen sense of fashion, looked perfectly polished for the outing. Leonor, 11, stood out wearing a red Carolina Herrera dress and matching cardigan. Meanwhile her younger sister, ten, looked chic in a tweed A-line dress by Pili Carrera. The sisters twinned sporting ballet flats and braids in their hair.

The royal family of Spain put up a united front during the country's National Day celebrations on October 12 Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

The royal family showed a united front at the celebration despite political turmoil in the country. Spain's National Day, which takes place on October 12, commemorates when Christopher Columbus first set foot in the Americas. This year’s festivities included a special memory for the victims of the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks.