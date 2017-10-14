Find out where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘house hunting’ The royal and his girlfriend are thought to be searching for a UK home

Could Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle be preparing to set up home in the beautiful English countryside? The pair are believed to be house hunting together in the scenic Cotswolds, not far from Prince Charles’ home Highgrove House. Royal sources told the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan are looking for a house to buy in Oxfordshire, with a good friend of Harry reportedly revealing the couple’s love of the area. They are said to have enlisted property company VanHan to help with their search.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games

The paper reports that Harry knows the Cotswolds well, having spent time there as a child and has many friends and family members who live in the region. They also reveal that while Harry may have initially been considering settling near Prince William and Kate in Norfolk, he is now focussing his search on the stunning countryside of the Cotswolds. Locals have even spotted Harry spending time in villages within the area, says the paper.

Just recently it was revealed by the Mail that actress Meghan has unexpectedly handed back her lease car in Canada, sparking rumours that she is planning a permanent move to the UK. Meghan is based in Toronto for her role on Suits, in which she plays paralegal Rachel Zane, is only committed to the show until Christmas with her New Year plans seemingly unclear. Like the rest of the cast, Meghan's contract ends at the end of season seven.

Harry and Meghan’s romance has been going from strength to strength. At the Invictus Games in Canada the pair looked the picture of happiness as they shared a kiss. In an exclusive HELLO! Magazine poll, a huge majority are in favour of Meghan and Harry getting married. A massive two-thirds of those quizzed gave the marriage their seal of approval - a nine per cent jump from six months ago, when the magazine conducted a similar poll.

Kensington Palace did not wish to comment when contacted by HELLO! Online