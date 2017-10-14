The Duchess of Cambridge’s uncle Gary Goldsmith charged with assault The incident took place after a charity event in London on Thursday night

The Duchess of Cambridge’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has been charged with assaulting his wife-of-five-years Julie-Ann Goldsmith after police were called to a ‘domestic violence’ incident in the early hours on Friday morning. The Times reports that Kate’s uncle was charged with assault by beating and has been bailed to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Tuesday October 31. Gary is Kate’s mother Carole Middleton's younger brother.

Gary and Julie-Ann Goldsmith at the UK Premiere of 'The Frozen Ground' in 2013

The couple had attended a charity event at Home House in London on Thursday evening. Gary had tweeted: "Off to @HomeHouseLondon for the annual @lastnightadj charity gig with @cheechkeel @RussClem65 et al. Always a great night – dang this diet!" The alleged assault is said to have happened outside the couple’s home during an argument after returning from the event in a taxi. The following day, whilst walking his dogs in Regent’s Park, he told the paper: "I don’t want to talk about what happened."

The Duchess of Cambridge and her mother Carole Middleton

Gary has made headlines before when he was absent from his niece Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception earlier this year. Gary, who attended the morning ceremony at St Mark's Church, appeared to have travelled back to London after the nuptials and shared a picture on Twitter of his daughter Tallulah and wife Julie-Ann at the Chiltern Firehouse. Despite a rumoured social media ban being in place at the wedding, Gary praised the bride and groom on Twitter, writing: "Brilliant couple who gave everyone time and attention".