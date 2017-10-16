Loading the player...

Kate and her tiny baby bump make surprise appearance at Paddington The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge accompanied Prince William and Harry on an engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge and her tiny baby bump made a surprise appearance at Paddington on Monday morning, accompanying Prince William and Prince Harry on an engagement. Kate, who is still suffering from morning sickness, was not previously announced to be attending but it appears the Duchess was well enough to step out. A Kensington Palace spokeswoman had said that Kate, 35, is "better but she's still suffering".

Wearing a pink Orla Kiely dress, Kate looked lovely as she arrived at Paddington train station to meet the cast and crew from the movie Paddington II, including Hugh Bonneville. The royals boarded the Belmond British Pullman train and met a group of children who have been helped by their charities. The youngsters taking part have been selected by members of the Duke, Duchess and Prince's Charities Forum, with many going through difficult times in their lives. At the end of the engagement, William, Kate and Harry waved off the Belmond British Pullman as it departed Paddington and journeyed through the English Countryside.

There are over 30 organisations involved in The Charities Forum, which consists of Their Royal Highnesses' patronages and other organisations with whom they work closely. The Forum aims to bring together Their Royal Highnesses' individual charitable interests. The group meets regularly, with organisations taking it in turns to host.

Last week, Kate made a return to the spotlight. The royal had not been seen in public for some six weeks since her pregnancy news was announced. The Duchess looked radiant as she hosted a reception to celebrate World Mental Health Day with William and Harry. Kate was joined by guests including Mind president Stephen Fry and former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.