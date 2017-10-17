Prince William reveals Prince George's favourite film – and it's a Disney classic George, four, is also a fan of the Lego movies

Prince William has revealed his son Prince George's favourite film – and it's the cutest thing you'll hear all day. During an engagement at Paddington train station, William revealed that his four-year-old is a Disney fan. "He quite likes The Lion King," said William. "He's watched that a few times. We've watched Octonauts several times. He has watched some Lego movies as well, so he's watched a lot of things like that."

However, William admitted that he and his wife Kate try to limit their son's screen time. Speaking to a young schoolboy at the engagement, he added: "Trying to keep him off the television is hard work – not too much TV." The future King, his wife Kate and his younger brother Prince Harry were attending a Charities' Forum event in London. A group of children who are supported by the various charities, and who often go through difficult times in their lives, were invited to meet the royals.

Prince George is a fan of The Lion King

George isn't the only young celebrity who is a fan of The Lion King. Simon Cowell has previously revealed that his son Eric, three, is a fan of the 1994 Disney classic. When Eric was a toddler, Simon shared a photo on Twitter of the father-son duo watching the film together. "After watching The Jungle Book 1,000 times we have moved on to The Lion King," the X Factor judge tweeted. During one episode of the talent show, Simon also told one act that Eric's favourite song is I Wanna Be Like You.

Earlier this summer, William and Kate opened up about their favourite TV programmes. During a tour of Germany, they attended a welcome reception in Berlin and met German actor Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaqen H'ghar in Game of Thrones. "They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series," said Tom, 44. "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series."