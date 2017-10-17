Kensington Palace confirms Kate's due date Prince William and Kate are expecting their third baby next year

Kensington Palace has confirmed the Duchess of Cambridge's due date. In a short statement, the palace revealed: "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018." Prince William and Kate, both 35, are set to welcome their third child together. The couple are already the proud parents to Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two.

The Duchess was forced to announce her pregnancy before the 12-week mark in early September, when she had to pull out of an engagement last-minute due to severe morning sickness. A statement from the palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.

"As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

The palace has also just announced that William and Kate will embark on an official visit to Norway and Sweden next year. The couple will travel in early 2018, although exact dates have not been confirmed, meaning that Kate could be in her third trimester. The royals have been asked to undertake the Scandinavian visit on behalf of the Foreign Office.

William will also make a solo official visit to Finland next month from Wednesday 29 November to Thursday 30 November, also at the request of the Foreign Office. He will not be joined by his wife Kate, who is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – a severe form of morning sickness.

The palace had originally planned for William and Kate, both 35, to tour all three countries in November, but the Duchess' condition meant the trip to Norway and Sweden had to be postponed. William was always committed to visit Finland this year, as 2017 marks the centenary of the country's independence.