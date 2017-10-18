Loading the player...

Kate conceals baby bump on surprise visit to West Ham stadium The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince William and Prince Harry at the football stadium

The Duchess of Cambridge has made her second surprise outing of the week, visiting West Ham's stadium for the graduation ceremony of more than 150 sports coaching apprentices. Kate, who has been battling severe morning sickness, was well enough to join her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry at the London visit on Wednesday afternoon. A royal source said: "She's better and is keen to do as much as she can. But she's taking it day-to-day in deciding what she can do."

Concealing her tiny baby bump in a blue suit, the pregnant Duchess looked to be on good form as she chatted to the young people who have successfully completed the Coach Core scheme. The programme is designed to teach apprentices, aged between 16 and 24, technical sports skills alongside coaching, with an emphasis on employability.

Kate caught up with Judy Murray at the stadium

William and Kate to go on tour in early 2018

William, Harry and Kate watched some practical skills in action before attending a reception, where they met key figures and learn about Coach Core's future plans. Karren Brady, vice-chairman of West Ham United, gave a speech at the graduation ceremony alongside Coach Core chairman Ed Wray.

The Duchess and Prince Harry at the sporty engagement

It was the second time this week that Kate, 35, has made an unannounced appearance at an engagement. On Monday, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mum visited Paddington train station where she met a group of children supported by various charities, as well as the cast and crew of upcoming movie, Paddington II.

Kensington Palace also announced this week that Prince William and Kate are expecting their third baby in April. The Duchess was forced to announce her pregnancy before the 12-week mark in early September, when she had to pull out of an engagement last-minute due to severe morning sickness. However, it appears Kate has now had her 12-week scan.