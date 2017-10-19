Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after meeting the Queen for tea Prince Harry's girlfriend made the trip to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen

A TV crew has captured footage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to Kensington Palace after having tea with the Queen. The royal lovebirds were in a people carrier with blacked out windows and escorted by two police outriders and their protection officers as they swept past London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The clip was caught on camera as royal reporter Duncan Larcombe was being interviewed about a possible engagement between Prince Harry and his American sweetheart. Duncan was being filmed by Russian State Television when the motorcade shot passed at high speed last Thursday.

A video has emerged showing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading back to Kensington Palace after meeting the Queen

It was just 15 minutes after Prince Harry and Meghan had left Buckingham Palace in what is believed to be the actress's first meeting with Her Majesty.

RELATED: Prince Harry gives girlfriend Meghan a sweet kiss

Duncan, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story tells HELLO!: "I was just finishing my interview when we saw the flashing lights of the outriders and the tell-tale signs of the royal motorcade. Normally senior royals travel in Range Rovers that don't have blacked out windows so it was unusual to see the motorcade with a people carrier with blacked out windows.

The couple made their first public appearance together last month at the Invictus Games

"We were filming just 300 metres from the private entrance the royals use to get into Kensington Palace and after they swept past me I saw them turn right showing Harry was heading home."

A recent poll of HELLO! readers showed huge support for the couple walking up the aisle. When asked 'Would you like to see Meghan as Prince Harry's future wife' two thirds said they would. And even more, a whopping 72 per cent said this is the right time for Harry to marry.

The poll was taken after Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out together at the Invictus Games, which was their first official public appearance. The couple broke with royal protocol to kiss, cuddle and hold hands and 71.6 per cent of those polled said they approved of the public display of affection. Royal author Andrew Morton said of the findings in the poll: "People warm to Meghan and they are a modern glamorous couple for a modern royal family."