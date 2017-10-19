Princess Marie-Chantal launches range with Silver Cross – Kate take note! The luxury range of prams, nursery furniture and bedding is set to launch in Spring 2018

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, a luxury childrenswear designer and mother-of-five, was pushed in a Silver Cross pram as a baby, and is now set to launch a collection with the iconic brand herself! The range features prams, nursery furniture and bedding, and will be on sale in Spring 2018. What's more, the gorgeous shoot for the collection took place in Kensington, not far away from another royal mum – the Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Marie-Chantal has collaborated with Silver Cross

The royal collection certainly has a lot for pregnant Kate to love, with timeless creams and greys making up the colour palette. Photos from the shoot include a young couple pushing a Silver Cross pram around leafy Kensington, and a family in the countryside standing in front of a land rover.

The royal collection is sure to be a hit with the Duchess of Cambridge

Each piece from the collection has been created to reflect Marie-Chantal's passion for timeless design. There are three Silver Cross prams in the range – the Marie-Chantal Silver Cross Reflex (a luxury vintage inspired stroller), the Marie-Chantal Silver Cross Kensington (an iconic hand-built coach pram), and the Marie-Chantal Silver Cross Sleepover (a modern classic design featuring a coordinating seat unit to allow for it to transform into a forward to parent-facing pushchair). Other key pieces include a luxury baby bedding set, created fro 100% cotton, cashmere pram blankets, and a regal-inspired cot bed.

Marie-Chantal was inspired by English heritage when it came to designing her collection

Marie-Chantal said that she was inspired by English heritage when it came to thinking up fabrics for her collection, revealing: "I started with heritage English colours, and inspired by classic English cars, I added in matte greys and creams." The designer was also influenced by her own experiences as a mum. "As a mother of five children, it was wonderful to work on the designs of the cot bed and the chest of drawers as I used my experience to add in details to the furniture that I would have loved when my children were young."