The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are hiring! The royal trio are looking for a senior communications officer

Have you ever dreamt of working for The Duchess of Cambridge and Princes William or Harry? Well now you can! Kensington Palace is hiring a senior communications officer to support the work of Prince William and Kate as well as Prince Harry. The full time role is a fixed term, maternity cover contract. The position, which will require 37.5 hours of work per week, will involve managing daily news flow to the press and communicating with audiences on traditional, digital and social media.

The palace noted that "drafting and circulating Press Lines will also be a key part of the role, as well as organising and giving press briefings and handling out of hour's media enquiries." The communications officer will also conduct research for special projects and contribute to strategic discussions.

Kensington Palace is looking for a senior communications officer Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kensington Palace is looking for a candidate with "extensive experience" in communications, marketing or media. Naturally if hired, that lucky person must handle sensitive information with discretion at all times. Using "integrity and judgment" when making decisions is "also an essential requisite for the job." So if you want to spend your days with your favorite royals and manage their social media accounts, then apply here before the role closes on October 26!

The advertisement comes as Kate's new right-hand woman, Catherine Quinn, started her role this month. Catherine is taking over from the Duchess' former private secretary Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon, who last week received a special honour for her services to the royal household. Rebecca was given the Royal Victorian Order at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony on Wednesday. The honour, which was presented to her by Prince William, is for people who have served Her Majesty or the monarchy personally.