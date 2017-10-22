Princess Beatrice reveals the two most important women in her life The Queen's granddaughter spoke exclusively to HELLO!

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Princess Beatrice has revealed that the two most important women in her life are her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and her grandmother the Queen. "I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother," she told HELLO! "They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women."

In the interview, which took place in Toronto, Canada, during the Invictus Games organised by her cousin Prince Harry, the seventh in line to the throne tells how she finds her grandmother, "inspiring every day." She adds: "Every day she's curious to learn something new, to do something new, and I think that at 91 years old, she goes out into the community with a genuine curiosity as to how she can be a force for good in the world."

But it is for her mother Sarah, whom she describes as, "my best friend," for whom she reserves the most praise. "We've been through some incredibly stressful times together as a family and every single minute she created joy. I am so lucky that I get to learn from her every single day. I’m inspired by her ability to give, even when she’s going through something hard."

But when it comes to relationships, however, Beatrice, who split up from her boyfriend Dave Clark last year, turns to her "wonderful godmother" Lady de Rothschild who gives, "great dating advice. I think we all need dating advice… Oh gosh, yes!"

