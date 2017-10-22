The Queen carries cash one day a week – find out when and why The monarch has cash in her purse one day every week

The public have always assumed the Queen never carries cash on her person, as being the monarch she has little need for it. However, there is one day a week that Her Majesty does have a little money in her purse. The Queen is said to carry cash with her on Sundays.

The Express reports that the monarch donates to the collection basket every Sunday when she attends church, according to a source in 2015. Her butler reportedly irons a five pound note into a small square "by folding it until you can only see her face". So the Queen does in fact carry cash, but just once a week.

The Queen and Prince Phillip attend the traditional church at Windsor Castle in 2016

The paper also reports that historian Sally Bedell Smith, who wrote the biography Elizabeth the Queen: The Woman Behind the Throne, revealed the other contents of the Queen's handbag. She is also believed to carry mint lozenges, a fountain pen, lipstick, tissues and reading glasses in her bag, as well as a 'portable hook' so she can hang her handbag underneath tables.

Royal fans got another glimpse behind the doors of Balmoral recently, when it was revealed Her Majesty owns an iPod. In a photo of the Queen at her Scottish residence, a silver classic iPod took pride of place in the background of the shot. The gadget, which was resting in a docking station, was pictured in an image of the Queen shaking hands with the Governor General of Australia.

It is believed that the Queen's iPod was a gift from Barack and Michelle Obama from back in 2009 when they came to visit her in England. The gadget was filled with a selection of photos from Her Majesty's visit to the United States back in 2007, along with songs from popular Broadway shows.