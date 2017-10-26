Loading the player...

Prince Harry reunites with Nelson Mandela's daughter in Copenhagen Zindzi Mandela revealed the South African president used to call Her Majesty 'Lizzie'

Prince Harry reunited with Nelson Mandela’s youngest daughter, Zindzi, on Wednesday, 25 October, at an evening reception in Copenhagen, during the 33-year-old Prince's royal visit to Denmark. The pair, who have met twice before, chatted about the special friendship between the Queen and the former South African president, who used to call Her Majesty "Lizzie."

"He said it was nice to see me again," Zindzi shared. "We talked about the special relationship between my father and his grandmother. He used to call her Lizzie. I first met Harry at my father's memorial service, and then I bumped into him by chance at Johannesburg airport when I was on my way to my father's last resting place for the annual ritual, so this was our third meeting." The 56-year-old, who is South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark, added, "Harry does a lot of work with communities and that is a legacy of his mother. She would be very proud."

Prince Harry reunited with Nelson Mandela’s youngest daughter, 56, during his royal visit to Denmark Photo: Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry was at a reception hosted by Her Majesty's Ambassador to Denmark, Dominic Schroeder, at the Nimb Hotel in Copenhagen's famous Tivoli Gardens, one of the oldest amusement parks in the world. There, he mingled with figures from Danish society, as well as the worlds of sport, business, politics, art and culture and spoke of the "unbreakable bond" between the UK and Denmark.

"I am delighted to be here on my first visit to Denmark. The warmth of your welcome has been incredible, and I've had an inspiring first day in your beautiful city - I can't quite believe it’s taken me so long to visit," he said in a speech, which highlighted the ties between the two countries as Britain prepares to leave the European Union. Meghan Markle's boyfriend continued, "This trip is a clear reminder of the shared values and strong alliance the UK has with Denmark. Our two countries have an unbreakable bond which is as strong now as it ever has been."

Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013, used to call Queen Elizabeth "Lizzie," his daughter revealed Photo: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP/GettyImages

Harry's two-day visit to the Danish capital is seen as the latest stage in the royal family's Brexit charm offensive, which will also see his brother the Duke of Cambridge visit Finland next month, as well as Norway and Sweden with his wife Kate in 2018.

Harry also chatted to Mai Mercado, Denmark's Minister for Children and Social Affairs, about how social media has created social problems for the younger generation. "He had strong views about that," she said, while noting that the Danish public was excited to welcome Harry to the capital. "They feel like they know him," she said. "They have connected with the royal family for many years and they feel very connected to him."

Harry, pictured with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark at Amalienborg Castle, is currently on a two-day royal visit Photo: BAX LINDHARDT/AFP/Getty Images

And Karen Ellemann, Minister for Gender Equality and Nordic Cooperation, said: "It was comforting to hear him talk about the bond between the UK and Denmark. To be inspired by each other is extremely important."

Tivoli Gardens opened in 1843 and inspired Hans Christian Andersen to write his fairytale The Nightingale. A magical oasis in the centre of Copenhagen, it is full of twinkling lights, stalls, restaurants and rides, including one of the world's oldest wooden roller coasters still in operation.