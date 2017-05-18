Woman's tweets about sexual harassment on bus goes viral Nathalie Gordon opened up about her experience

A woman's story about she was left feeling "horrified" after being harassed by a male passenger on a bus has gone viral. Nathalie Gordon, who spoke about her experience through a series of tweets, explained that she had been travelling on the bus when a man began to harass her, and the bus driver refused to remove him, telling her: "'You're a pretty girl, what do you expect?'"

WATCH: The heartwarming moment identical twin girls reunite after being separated at birth

She wrote: "I was just on the bus on my way to a meeting. A man taps on my knee. I'm listening to music so take my ear phones out. He asks me where the bus is going. I tell him what the next station is. He asks me where I'm going. I'm polite and tell him I'm going to a meeting. He then asks if I want to go for a drink. In that moment I instantly became worried. Again I am polite and say 'no thank you'. I go to put my earphones back in. He pulls them from my hand and says 'don't be rude'. I say 'Sorry'. I don't know what to do, I don't want to provoke him."

I say 'remove him from the bus, call the police- I don't care'. The driver then says to me, 'you're a pretty girl, what do you expect?' — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017

READ: This seven-year-old applied for a job at Google… and got a reply from CEO Sundar Pichai!

She continued: "I look out the window but out the corner of my eye I see he is staring at me and has started to rub his crotch. I'm horrified and turn to ask him to stop doing it. He laughs at me. I get up and go to the bus driver. I tell him that a man is rubbing himself on the bus. The driver, a man, says 'he probably isn't- sit somewhere else'. I say 'the man just asked me for a drink and when I said no started to rub himself'. The driver says, 'what do you expect me to do?' I say, 'Remove him from the bus, call the police- I don't care'. The driver then says to me, 'You're a pretty girl, what do you expect?'"

He pulls them from my hand and says 'don't be rude'. I say 'Sorry'. I don't know what to do, I don't want to provoke him. — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017

READ: Marathon hero thanked by man's running club: 'Your kindness will always be remembered'

Nathalie then called for men to "stop thinking every woman on the planet owes them something" and confirmed that she had contacted the British Transport Police and TFL. "An investigation has been opened," she said. "I'm being taken seriously." She opened up about her experience to Upworthy, telling them: "The stories I'm being told [from women] are harrowing. There's a real sense of hopeless when you see these messages en masse. For every guy saying something cruel there's 10 rushing to my defence. They've recognised that women don't want, need or expect to be saved. We want people standing beside us going 'This is wrong, we need to find a way to stop this from happening.'"