The star of the 'Success Kid' meme became an internet sensation at 11-months-old after his mother shared a picture of him clenching a fistful of sand on flickr. And ten years later, Sammy Griner looks barely recognisable! Sammy's mum Laney often takes to her Instagram page to share a number of other photos of her son and regularly references the famous meme. One image sees her little boy hold up a drawing of the meme, whilst recreating the pose and in the caption, she proudly wrote: "No one does Success Kid like #SuccessKid."

The original picture, which was taken in 2007, has since been licensed to Getty Images, and has been used in various advertising campaigns. Speaking about taking the photo, Laney told Digital Spy: "I looked through my photos on our way home from the beach and I loved that one right away. It never occurred to me that anyone would think I'd posed him that way, because it's impossible to get an 11-month-old baby to hold a pose. This truly was just a lucky shot."

Despite the worldwide success, Laney admitted she wasn't too pleased to see her son's image plastered across social media platforms as she thought it was a "violation". She added: "I was not at all happy when I first saw it. Sammy was still a baby then and it felt like a violation. I'd also never heard the word 'meme' prior to that, and I just did not understand the concept. Around the summer of 2009 I was beginning to understand the concept of memes a bit more when I first saw my photo used as a Success Kid meme. That changed my perspective entirely." Meanwhile, Sammy has since put his viral fame to good use after his father required a kidney transplant. He promoted his GoFundMe page to raise money for the operation and managed to receive donations totalling than $100,000 (£77,000).