Woman hears her son's heart beat for first time following his death – watch the touching video Anna Ricks bravely listened to her son's heart beat

Anna Ricks was overcome with emotion when she listened to her late son's heartbeat inside of his transplant recipient for the first time. Anna's son, Greg, was tragically killed in a car crash in September 2016. He was just 31. His heart was donated to Greg Robbins, who had suffered a heart attack and was in desperately need of a transplant.

In the video, Anna is sat at a kitchen table with Greg, and uses a stethoscope to listen to her son's heartbeat. The grieving mum looks at Greg and smiles before becoming overwhelmed with emotion and bursting into tears, sobbing as she hears her son's heartbeat. She then hugs Greg, and says, "thank you" after listening for a few seconds. Viewers were quick to talk about the importance of organ donation, with one writing: "That's beautiful. Her son saved at least one but probably saved many. Please consider being an organ donor," while another added: "Wish people would realise how many people one person can save. Talking from personal experience."

Greg met Anna, who listened to his heart

Speaking to the Mirror about the organ donation, Greg's wife Gwen said: "At first [Anna] said no to the doctors when they asked about donating his organs but after a few minutes changed her mind and said yes. If she had not changed her mind, my husband probably wouldn't be alive today because he only had a few weeks to live. Greg Ricks and his mother, Anna, are my heroes."