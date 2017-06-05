Police officer playing with children at Ariana Grande concert goes viral Manchester came together for Ariana Grande's One Love concert

It was one of music's most emotional concerts, and the public was out in full support as crowds descended on Manchester for Ariana Grande's One Love concert. Despite the poignancy of the night, it was a dancing policeman who stole the show and melted everyone's hearts. In a clip, which has since gone viral, the police officer can be seen dancing hand-in-hand with several young girls during Justin Bieber's rendition of his hit song Sorry on Sunday evening.

I am an absolute mess now #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/28wbNJSxWf — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 4, 2017

Twittersphere went into meltdown in praise of the policeman. One viewer commented: "Respect to the Police officer dancing with the children #OneLoveManchester." Another said: "The police officer dancing around with the fans in the crowd, how fabulous #OneLoveManchester." One follower remarked: "if you're having a bad day just look at this Policeman dancing with these kids during the #OneLoveManchester concert." Even after London's horrific terror attack the night before, Manchester came together to watch likes of Robbie Williams and Take That perform.

Other acts included Katy Perry, Oasis and Coldplay, while Miley Cyrus joined Pharrell Williams on stage to sing a new version of his smash single Happy before singing a rendition of a song called Inspired. Overcome with emotion, Ariana told the crowd: "I want to thank you so much for coming tonight and being so happy and strong and unified. I love you guys so much. This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now." The British Red Cross has confirmed that over £10million has been raised so far for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Over £2million was raised in the three hours of the benefit concert alone, through text and online donations.