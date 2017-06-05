Man goes back to pay restaurant bill after witnessing London Bridge attack People praised Richard for his small but important gesture

A man has insisted on returning to a restaurant to pay for the dinner he was enjoying at the time of the terrorist attack at Borough Market on Saturday night. Richard Angell had been enjoying dinner with friends at the Arabica Bar and Kitchen when the attack took place, and ***has spoken about why he decided to go back and pay his bill the following day.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, he said: "These people shouldn't win. This is the best city in the world and Borough Market is one of my favourite bits of the best city in the world. I'm not going to let the barbaric acts of cowardly people minimise that. I've got to pay my bill. Also, we haven't given the staff a tip and they looked out for us when they should have been helping themselves. It was lovely food and I want the rest of my main course."

He added: "If they [the extremists] have a problem with me having a G&T with friends and flirting and being gay then I'm going to carry on doing it. If that's so barbaric to these people then two fingers up to them." The brave witness also opened up about his experience of the attack, telling the site: "We were aware of security saying lock the door and duck and cover. People jumped to the floor, knocking over tables. I looked up and saw outside a guy throwing chairs and a table at the restaurant opposite. It was totally unclear what it was but it turned out to be this hero."

Evacuate? Well, OK. But this beer cost £6 a pint. I'm taking it with me. #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/luPkuZxin6 — Andrew Brooks (@taxbod) June 4, 2017

Richard has been praised for his small gesture, with one person tweeted: "Going back to thank the restaurant staff and pay the bill, we're not reeling as London carries on as usual #NeverBeaten," while This Morning's TV chef Phil Vickery added: "What a top bloke!" Another member of the public who was present at the London Bridge attack has also been praised after he was spotted keeping hold of his pint while evacuating the area. One wrote: "That's London Pride, in a glass! Fair play to that fella," while another joked: "And at London prices, you wouldn't want to spill it either."