Twitter users are discussing whether a bride and groom should forgive their best man after he stopped their ceremony midway to propose to his girlfriend, and announce that she was pregnant. The story, which was tweeted with a caption that read: "Look at this nightmare y'all. I absolutely wouldn't speak to John or Jane ever again," has now been liked over 10 thousand times.

The bride asked whether they should forgive their best man

The story reads: "My husband and I… finally reached a point where we could afford a huge blowout wedding to celebrate our lives with everyone we know and love. My husband's best friend, 'John', was the best man/officiant. The setting was beautiful, everyone seemed happy, our families were overjoyed… The entire atmosphere felt moving. So moving in fact that John stopped mid-ceremony to propose to his long-time girlfriend, 'Jane', and reveal her pregnancy. I couldn't even hear the vows my husband wrote or the rest of the ceremony over the noise of Jane's happy sobs, her very surprised family who were also guests, and people seated nearby congratulating her. Even the videographer cut to her frequently during the ceremony."

The story continued: "When John gave his toast, he apologised for being caught up in the moment and then proceeded to talk about he and Jane's future with nary a mention of us… John even went out of his way to ask the band for a special dance for just him and Jane on the dance floor. I've never been an attention hog, and I wouldn't even have minded if he'd proposed after the ceremony, but weeks later I am still seething. I am so shocked and angry that I kept asking myself if this is real life. My husband hasn't spoken to John since the wedding… My husband joked that he'll resume his friendship when John and Jane give him a $40,000 check for "their half of the wedding." Do you think John's behaviour warrens the end of a long-term friendship, or are we angry over nothing?"

The Twittersphere was quick to give their opinions, with many users stating they would never forgive 'John and Jane'. One wrote: "The MIDDLE of the ceremony. Not even at the reception, which is also trash, but he interrupted VOWS to propose," while another added: "Dude did this while OFFICIATING their wedding. I'd cancel their honeymoon reservations while they were mid-flight." Others were quick to offer ideas for revenge, with one tweeting: "I'd go to their wedding and be $40000 worth of petty. Giving caffeinated candy to the kids, pushing the wedding cake off the table," while another wrote: "They have to continue speaking to J&J to ensure an invite to their wedding. Mid ceremony announce they're pregnant w/twins. Make [it] up."

