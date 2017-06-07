Ed Sheeran 'Shape of You' dance video becomes Internet sensation Renowned choreographer Kyle Hanagami choreographed the cool video

An amazing choreographed dance to Ed Sheeran's smash hit single Shape of You has gone viral, having nearly reached 60 million views on YouTube. The video, with the choreography put together by Kyle Hanagami, shows a group of professional dancers taking it in turns to dance to the tune. The video features eight dancers, beginning with a trio of women, Haley Fitzgerald, Emma Hauser and Stephanie Mincone who show off their moves amid cheers from fellow dancers who are watching.

They are then followed by three men, Evan DeBenedetto, Adam Vesperman and Michael Dameski, who give their own routine to the number one hit. Kyle, whose credits include supervising choreographer for Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance, explained why he choreographed a song to Ed Sheeran's hit in the video's description, writing: "I am obsessed with this song... in a non-creepy way. Well, maybe a little creepy…. I love Ed Sheeran."

The bio on Kyle's site reads: "Kyle Hanagami is an up-and-coming choreographer in the Entertainment and Performing Arts Industries. His unique take on choreography and creative staging has earned him a spot as an in demand choreographer, having taught all around the world." Viewers praised the amazing video, with one writing: "When you're 43 and wish you could be young again and be able to move like this ," while another added: "Never danced seriously in my life but this makes me want to do that so bad."

Ed recently took part in Carpool Karaoke

Ed recently starred in Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, where the pair sang along to Shape of You along with several more of Ed's hit songs. Speaking about leaving social media and no longer having a phone, he said: "Emails is the best way… I actually don't have a phone anymore. I had a phone for two weeks then I just didn't charge it. I'd wake up every morning and I'd have like 50 messages and none of them were like, 'Hey, how are you?' They'd be like, 'Can I have this?' 'Can you lend me this?' It was fine at the beginning and then it just got really draining by the end of it."