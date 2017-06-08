Dogs in polling stations is the best thing about the General Election This General Election has gone to the dogs!

If there's one thing the nation can enjoy about an election, it's the promise that people will share snaps of their dogs at polling stations. The hashtag '#dogsatpollingstations' has trended on Twitter for the last couple of nationwide votes, and with a new general election comes a new legion of very good dogs who have faithfully accompanied their owners to the polling stations.

Mavis knows what day it is! Dramatic stare into the distance for added reflection #DogsAtPollingStations #GE2107 🐶✏️❌ @DogsTrust pic.twitter.com/uXKXESDBdp — Hannah Ingram (@H_Ingram) June 8, 2017

This year, some owners took it upon themselves to get their pooch dressed up for the occasion, with some opting to give their voting companion a smart suit or a bow tie. However, others let their canine companion show their patriotism with Union Jack-themed attire. Some owners were convinced that their dogs were aware of the important day, with one writing: "Mavis knows what day it is! Dramatic stare into the distance for added reflection." Others gave their dogs political opinions, with one writing: "Ted's voted! Wants longer walks and more treats for the many, not the few."

I vote for more walks and snacks #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/ytLw8puxJU — Stu Loveland-Cooper (@Crocodile_Stu) June 8, 2017

Up early and casting our vote in Canterbury #dogsatpollingstations - pic.twitter.com/hZysCbxeMD — Jodie Doubleday (@jodiedoubleday) June 8, 2017

A particularly adorable puppy who waited outside at a polling station melted hearts on Twitter. Their owner captioned the cute snap: "Not 12 weeks old and Jerry's already a #DogsAtPollingStations. Don't worry Jerry, if you don't remember it there'll be another soon #GE2017."

