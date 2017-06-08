Charlie Gard: Supreme Court rejects appeal in baby's case Chris Gard and Connie Yates want to take baby Charlie to the US for treatment trial

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Chris Gard and Connie Yates to take their baby boy Charlie to the US for treatment. The parents were hoping to bring ten-month-old Charlie to the US for a therapy trial, but their plan was blocked in court on Thursday. Connie broke down in tears as the justices were announced, and had to be led away from the court by lawyers. The court said doctors should continue life support treatment for 24 hours to give the European Court of Human Rights the chance to consider the case.

Baby Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage. The little boy was admitted into London's Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) last year. In April, Connie and Chris appeared on This Morning to explain why they will keep fighting for their son's life.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates pictured at the appeal court hearing in May

Speaking to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about their plan to bring Charlie to the US, Connie said: "We were told that we could go and he hasn't deteriorated in that time so it is very, very hard for us to get our head around," said Connie. "It seems like they're making him out to be a lot worse than he actually is. We sit with him day in day out, we know he's not in pain and he's not suffering. He just needs the treatment that's going to potentially help him. There's no guarantee it would work but theoretically it should help."

Chris added: "Everyone's so negative saying he won't have a quality of life. It could perform wonders. Every child with a similar gene who is on this medication – I believe there is 18 around the world – they are all still alive, and they are all still getting stronger. I don't see how we can know this and then just go 'Do you know what, no just let him go'. They're all alive, they're all getting stronger. Charlie deserves that chance."

The parents made an appearance on This Morning

While doctors have argued it would be fairer to withdraw life support, Connie argued: "All we're asking is for two months to try this medication. We've been here for months trying to get this anyway and he hasn't deteriorated in that time. And we will know if it works or not in that time."