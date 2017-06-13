Girl's knowledge from 'The Hunger Games' helped to save her friend Megan, 12, thought fast after her friend badly cut her leg

A girl helped save her friend's life by using invaluable advice she had learned from reading The Hunger Games series. The novels, which focus on one girl's survival as she takes part in a deadly contest, are full of information about surviving in the woods and medical aid. The information certainly came in handy after 12-year-old Megan Gething's friend Mackenzie slipped and severely cut her leg open while the pair were playing.

Megan says The Hunger Games helped her know what to do

Chatting to the Gloucester Time, Megan revealed that she knew that she should make a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding because of the bestselling books. She told the newspaper: "I knew it from a book I read, The Hunger Games. I figured it was a well-known method of stopping bleeding. Going through my mind was just 'help Kenzie.'" After tightly wrapping clothing around Mackenzie's leg, Megan then instructed for a friend to run for help.

The first book focuses on one girl's survival

Mackenzie was taken to hospital and is now on track to make a full recovery, and her father, Gregory George, thanked Megan for her quick-thinking. "Megan was the star of the show," he said. "Thank goodness she was there. Mackenzie would have lost a lot more blood, and it could have been life-threatening if she hadn’t done what she did. We want to celebrate what she did and what an amazing kid she is. And how incredible it is, without any formal training, to be able to stay calm in such a stressful situation. It's just amazing. We thank God that she was there to help out, and we're very appreciative that she did."