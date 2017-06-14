Baby Charlie Gard given more time on life support Charlie's parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates want to take their baby to the US for a treatment trial

Life support for terminally ill baby Charlie Gard must continue until midnight on Monday, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled. The ruling has meant that Charlie's parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates have been given more time to put forward a legal case, to back their decision to take their baby to the US for a treatment trial.

Ten-month-old Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage. His parents have been campaigning to take their baby to the US but doctors have advised against it, saying his life support should be switched off. Earlier this month the Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Charlie's parents, blocking their plans to travel to the US.

Charlie's case was consequently taken to the European Court of Human Rights, having exhausted all legal avenues in the UK. On Monday, a picture was shared on Connie's Facebook account that read: "Good news, the European Court of Human Rights have given us until Monday 19th June to submit a full application."

Charlie was admitted to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital last year and has been in intensive care since. Doctors say the little boy cannot see, hear, move, cry or swallow. But earlier this week Connie shared a poignant image, showing her little boy with his eyes open. On Instagram, she wrote: "A picture speaks a thousand words!! As quoted from the judgement... He is not consistently able to open his eyes enough to be able to see. Indeed, this leads to the difficulty that his brain is failing to learn to see.'"

During an appearance on This Morning, Connie said: "It seems like they're making him out to be a lot worse than he actually is"

In April, Connie and Chris appeared on This Morning to explain why they will keep fighting for their son's life. "We were told that we could go and he hasn't deteriorated in that time so it is very, very hard for us to get our head around," said Connie. "It seems like they're making him out to be a lot worse than he actually is. We sit with him day in day out, we know he's not in pain and he's not suffering. He just needs the treatment that's going to potentially help him. There's no guarantee it would work but theoretically it should help."