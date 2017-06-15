Nanny offered £50,000 a year to live in haunted house: 'Five nannies have left the role in the last year' Would you live in a haunted house?

Would you work in a haunted house? A family is currently offering £50,000 per annum for a nanny to take care of their two children, aged five and seven, but have warned that the house is "haunted". According to the job advertisement, five nannies have quit in the last year, each claiming that their decision to leave was due to the supernatural disturbances in the Scottish home.

In the ad looking for a nanny and housekeeper, which was posted to Childcare.co.uk, the children's mum wrote: "We are friendly family of four with 2 children ages 5 and 7 living in a small village in the Scottish Borders. We have a lovely, spacious, historic property in a remote spot with spectacular views." She spoke about the duties in the role, which would include getting the children reading for school, helping them with homework and getting them ready for bed, before explaining why others had quit the role.

According the family, the house is haunted

She explained: "We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years. We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless. Five nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving. This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children. We haven't personally experienced any supernatural happenings, as they have been reported only while we've been out of the house, but we're happy to pay above the asking rate, and feel it's important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person."

Speaking about the ad, the founder of Childcare, Richard Conway, told the Daily Mirror: "When we saw the advert we were stunned. Some of the guys at HQ were sceptical but after talking to the family and their previous employees we realised it was a genuine position. We have hundreds of thousands of providers on the site and we're hoping that one of them will be able to help them."