Future service dogs take part in adorable puppy photoshoot

Six puppies, who will grow up to join Taiwan's National Police Agency, have taken part in an adorable photoshoot! Wearing their future harnesses, sitting atop police cars and yawning in the arms of their trainers, the gorgeous Labradors have melted hearts on the internet. The six pooches are named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, Full Moon and AJ, and the NPA's spokesperson opened up about their future careers as service dogs to Mashable.

"The puppies' mum, named Yellow, is in the K-9 unit....the department that [deals with] anti-drug and anti-bomb [issues]," they told the site. "We will train the puppies to join our police duties" In a Facebook post, they wrote: "We hope that in the future the puppies can be like their mother Yellow, that they can pass through training successfully and enter the police force."

The adorable litter are around one month old, and people were quick to coo over the puppies, with one writing: "I want to hug him," while another added: "So cute." These six dogs aren't the only canines to steal hearts, as the internet also went into meltdown after dog owners shared snaps of their pooches waiting outside at poll stations during the general election in early June.

With #dogsatpollingstations trending on Twitter, some owners took it upon themselves to get their pooch dressed up for the occasion, giving their companion a smart suit or a bow tie. However, others dressed their canine companion up in Union Jack-themed attire. Some owners were convinced that their dogs were aware of the important day, with one writing: "Mavis knows what day it is! Dramatic stare into the distance for added reflection."