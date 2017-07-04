Housemate pulls Princess Diana prank on roommate who wanted him to tidy flat Thom was unwittingly turned into a Princess Diana superfan!

A man received the shock of his life after returning home with a date to discover that his housemate had turned his room into a shrine for Princess Diana, giving his date the impression that he was her number one fan. The man, known only as Thom, had simply asked his housemate, Deno, to tidy up the flat before Deno had the idea of pulling the bizarre prank.

Roommate has date coming by later and asked me to clean bc he's not home. So I made a Princess D shrine in his room pic.twitter.com/wfOeVUm7yW — Deep Web Italian (@Deno_Tron) July 1, 2017

Deno shared a snap of the shrine, which included photos of Diana with Thom and lit candles, on Twitter, writing: "Roommate has date coming by later and asked me to clean because he's not home. So I made a Princess D shrine in his room." The tweet has since reached 50,000 retweets and over 200,000 favourites, and people were quick to discuss the strange prank. One person wrote: "This might be the best thing I've ever seen on Twitter," while another joked: "I fail to see why this is a roomie prank. I married my husband because he had Princess D shrine."

He was getting suspicious yesterday in our Roomie text thread so I deflected pic.twitter.com/LPmet760oC — Deep Web Italian (@Deno_Tron) July 1, 2017

Deno revealed that Thom grew suspicious about what his housemates were up to before returning home, and shared a screenshot of their texts in which his roommate said: "What's going on boys?" to which he replied: "Oh…uh. Nothing weird." He captioned the screenshot: "He was getting suspicious yesterday in our Roomie text thread so I deflected." However, Deno has yet to update Twitter users about how his housemate's date reacted to the shrine. One person tweeted: "WHAT HAPPENED NEXT. THE INTERNET NEEDS TO KNOW," while another wrote: "There was no date. He just wanted his room cleaned."

