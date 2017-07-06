United Airlines passenger has to hold two-year-old on lap after plane ticket resold Shirley Yamauchi said that she had paid nearly $2000 for the two tickets

Shirley Yamauchi was left in shock when she was told that she would have to hold her toddler in her lap, despite having paid for a plane ticket for him. Although United Airlines requires children over the age of two to have their own ticket, the airline accidentally sold the seat for a second time to a standby passenger. Shirley was therefore forced to sit her son in her lap for the nearly four-hour journey.

Speaking to Hawaii News Now, Shirley said: "I told [the other passenger] that I bought both of these tickets and he tells me that he got the ticket on standby. Then he proceeds to sit in the centre... I started remembering all those incidents with United on the news. The violence. Teeth getting knocked out. I'm Asian. I'm scared and I felt uncomfortable. I didn't want those things to happen to me."

Shirley had to sit her son on her lap

United Airlines released a statement to Fox News in response to the mishap, which read: "On a recent flight from Houston to Boston, we inaccurately scanned the boarding pass of Ms. Yamauchi’s son. As a result, her son’s seat appeared to be not checked in, and we released his seat to another customer and Ms. Yamauchi held her son for the flight. We deeply apologize to Ms. Yamauchi and her son for this experience. We are refunding their tickets and providing compensation as a goodwill gesture. We are also working with our employees to prevent this from happening again."

This isn't the first time that United Airlines have come under fire recently, as they were also criticised for refusing to let two teenage girls board the flight wearing leggings. Activist Shannon Watts first tweeted about the incident, writing: "A United gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board."