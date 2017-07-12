Work experience boy goes viral after taking over Southern Rail's Twitter Have a question? Ask Eddie!

Southern Rail has been trending on Twitter after a boy taking part in work experience in the company took over the company's social media account. The student, known only as 'Eddie', introduced himself on Twitter and began answering customers questions, no matter how strange, and his hilarious replies quickly went viral, with 'Southern Rail's Twitter' and 'Eddie' in the UK's top ten trends.

Hi, Eddie here! Here on Work Experience and ready to answer your questions! 😊 — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Introducing himself, he wrote: "Hi, Eddie here! Here on Work Experience and ready to answer your questions!" The teenager proceeded to chat away with customers, even giving dinner recommendations! When someone asked Eddie whether he should have chicken fajitas tonight or chicken Thai green curry for dinner, Eddie replied: "It has to be the chicken fajitas… What service will you be on tonight? Be sure to make me some!"

People have praised Eddie's replies on Twitter

People were quick to praise Eddie's tweets, with one writing: "There's a 15 year old running Southern Rail's Twitter account, LEGENDARY," while another added: "A 15 year old lad has done more for Southern Rail's Twitter PR than the entire management have been able to in years." Others were quick to joke with the 15-year-old, with one writing: "It's been magnificent Eddie. Are you enjoying your work experience? Don't look directly into the eyes of senior management btw," to which Eddie replied: "Hi John, I am enjoying it very much, thanks. I couldn't look into their eyes because I can't reach! ^Eddie."

People were also jokily worried when a customer service assistant named 'Neil' answered one of Eddie's questions. One Twitter user wrote: "Wait, who's Neil and what have you done with Eddie?" When Eddie returned, another person wrote: "Thank God for that. I was getting concerned and had a swat team ready. We've got your back Eddie. Grand job!"