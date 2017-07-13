The voice of Kermit the Frog leaves role after 27 years: 'I am devastated to have failed in my duty to my hero' Kermit the Frog is about to have a new voice - read the details

Steve Whitmire has announced that he is stepping down from voicing Kermit the Frog. The voice actor and puppeteer has portrayed Kermit since 1990, and admitted that he was "devastated" by the Muppet Studio's decision to recast the role. Taking to his personal blog, he wrote: "As I am sure you can imagine, I have experienced every possible emotion since October 2016, when I received a phone call from The Muppets Studio’s executives to say they were recasting."

Steve spoke about the role on his personal blog

He continued: "Through a new business representative, I have offered multiple remedies to their two stated issues which had never been mentioned to me prior to that phone call. I wish that we could have sat down, looked each other in the eye, and discussed what was on their minds before they took such a drastic action."

Matt Vogel will voice Kermit from now on

Steve also spoke about how much he loved the role, adding: "For me, the Muppets are not just a job, or a career, or even a passion. They are a calling, an urgent, undeniable, impossible to resist way of life. This is my life's work since I was 19 years old. I feel that I am at the top of my game, and I want all of you who love the Muppets to know that I would never consider abandoning Kermit or any of the others because to do so would be to forsake the assignment entrusted to me by Jim Henson, my friend and mentor, but even more, my hero." The voice actor will be replaced by Matt Vogel, who will debut as Kermit in Muppets Thought of the Week later this month.