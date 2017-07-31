Parents of newborn twins and toddler orphaned after die days apart from each other Friends of the family are raising funds to help the three orphaned children

Newborn twins and their one-year-old sister have been tragically orphaned after their parents passed away just days apart from one another. According to Associated Press, Jevaughn Suckoo was shot and killed at his home in West Palm Beach in the US, while his girlfriend Stephanie Caceres passed away ten days later after contracting an infection following a caesarean to deliver the twins.

Stephanie's manager, Lina Niemczyk, has now set up a GoFundMe page for the three young children, writing: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we are writing to you on behalf of three small children who lost both of their parents in a very short period of time… We are all devastated, heartbroken and at a loss for words for all three of these children who will grow up never having gotten to truly know their parents."

Stephanie sadly passed away after giving birth

She continued: "In an effort to provide health, education, maintenance and support to these three little ones, a GoFundMe account has been established in the children's name. Thankfully Stephanie and Jevaughn were raised by a beautiful family that have accepted the challenge set forth by God. The grandparents are going to start over, now raising their grandchildren. We will never understand why, we can only accept this as part of a divine plan and do what is in our power to help them." Jevaughn's aunt, Joni Saunders, also spoke about the tragedy during a charity drive for the children. She said: "We're just trying to figure out how to move forward from here."

The GoFundMe account has now surpassed its goal of $100,000, and has been inundated with wishes for the family from wellwishers. One wrote: "I am so moved by this story. I wish I could help more. God Bless all of you," while another added: "Thank you to the grandparents for agreeing to raise these beautiful kids." If you would like to donate, click here.