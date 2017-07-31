Find the missing dolly! The latest brainteaser to sweep the internet A missing dolly is hiding in the crowd of excited youngsters

It's a parent's nightmare – losing your child's favourite toy, but can you find the missing dolly in this latest puzzle to sweep the web? The brainteaser shows children enjoying their summer holidays on the beach, but a missing dolly is hiding in the crowd of excited youngsters.

The puzzle was created by parenting site ChannelMum.com after a study found seaside 'bucket and spade' holidays are the most popular summer break for families.

Two in five families (40%) will be going to the beach in the UK this year, compared to just 23 per cent who will jet off to the Med or other top holiday resorts. And half of the mums and dads quizzed said bucket and spade breaks were their favourite family holidays when they were children.

Just 23 per cent preferred package holidays abroad and only one in twenty looked forward to camping in the UK.

It also emerged that while a jet-setting one in ten modern kids love long-haul holidays best, 55 per cent of parents reckon their children prefer UK seaside holidays the most.

This is double the amount whose children want short-haul sunshine breaks abroad (22%).

Freedom for kids to run and play was named the most essential ingredient for a family holiday, followed by time together as a family, sunshine and warm weather and going to the beach. Other family holiday essentials include visiting a new place, ice cream and fish and chips.

Just one in twenty consider theme parks or attractions as important on a family holiday.

Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum.com said: "Oh we do love to be beside the seaside. Whether you're jetting off aboard or staying in the UK, sea, sand and sun still rules for family holidays.

"For youngsters, nothing beats the excitement of exploring rockpools or swimming in the sea, then enjoying a well-earned ice cream.

"So, if you need some time to pack or want to keep the kids occupied on the care journey setting off on hols, see if they can find Dolly in our beach puzzle."

The most essential ingredients for a family holiday:

1. Freedom for kids to run and play - 95%

2. Time as a family together - 91%

3. Sunshine and warm weather - 77%

4. Going to the beach - 73%

5. Visiting a new place - 63%

6. Building sandcastles - 46%

7. Ice Cream - 45%

8. Rockpools - 32%

9. Trying new food - 27%

10. Fish and chips - 18%