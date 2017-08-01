Bride makes friends bid in auction to be her bridesmaids The bride's horrified sister posted about the incident on Reddit

A bride-to-be is planning to hold an auction where her friends can bid to be one of her bridesmaids, with the top six highest bidders getting a place in her bridal party. The bride's horrified sister took to Reddit to discuss the bizarre situation, writing: "She still hasn't chosen her bridesmaids. Instead, she has sent out dozens of… invitations, to various girls. It's an invite to attend and participate in a bidding auction on the six spots in her bridal party."

Girls are bidding to be their friends' bridesmaid

The sister continued: "Whichever six of all these chicks bid the most will be the bridesmaids… Most of the people she sent these to have the money for this kind of thing. But I know she also sent a few to older friends of hers, like from high school or earlier, who she's not only lost touch with as they got older but also were from lower income backgrounds. She has no awareness about how inappropriate it is in many ways."

The sister confirmed that although the couple were well off, they planned to use the auction fund towards their wedding and honeymoon. When a Reddit user asked the sister why they would hold an auction in this case, she replied: "I told my sister they weren't lacking for funds because it's obvious and she just said, 'Well if they'll already be bidding we figure we should put their money towards a great event for everyone' as though this is an act of service she's doing for them. It's totally nonsensical." The sister confirmed that she won't bid in the auction, or RSVP to the wedding.