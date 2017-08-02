Heavily pregnant Doctor helps to deliver another patient's baby Dr. Amanda Hess has been praised for her dedication after delivering another baby while heavily pregnant

A woman who was in hospital to give birth ended up delivering another patient's baby first! Dr. Amanda Hess was getting ready to be induced for labour when she noticed another woman was having complications while giving birth, and that the baby was in distress. The on-call doctor was on his way back from a break, but Amanda reacted quickly and helped to deliver the baby. She told NBC News: "I said, 'You know, I'm not on call. I'm here in a gown, but I think we ought to have the baby'. I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes, to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room and I knew her."

READ: A 'miracle mum' donates nearly 3,000 litres of her own breastmilk to help hundreds of parents

The new mum, Halliday Johnson, admitted that she didn't realise Amanda was at the hospital to give birth. She told WLEX-18: "She was definitely in doctor mode. My husband noticed something was going on because she had on a hospital gown, but I didn't notice that because I was on the delivery table. I was in my own world there."

READ: Miracle premature baby, who was one the smallest in the world, finally goes home

After successfully delivering Halliday's baby girl, Kate, Amanda later gave birth to her second child, Ellen Joyce. Speaking about the exciting day, she said: "Delivering other peoples' babies is something I do every day. And I'm more comfortable with delivering someone else's baby than my own, for sure." People were quick to praise the Doctor, with one tweeting: "Mothers- taking care of business since forever," while another added: "Now THAT'S dedication!"