Attention redheads! Ginger emojis are finally on the way! Redheads rejoice; there is finally a ginger emoji on the way!

Redheads everywhere; your time has come! After waiting, watching and hoping, Emojipedia has revealed that ginger emojis are finally being considered for a new release of emojis in 2018. The lack of ginger emoji has been a sore point in the redhead community for years, with many taking to social media to call for the addition in the selection of emojis that already include blonde, brunette and black hair. There is even an online petition requesting the inclusion of ginger emojis, which reads: "Redheads. In all their glorious gingerness, they've been missed out. Again. If you say you're going to diversify, why not add a few red-haired emoji in the mix? Natural redheads may be rare at less than 2% of the world's population, but that is 138,000,000 iPhones waiting to happen."

READ: Six girls become friends after going on a date with the same guy in one night

Emojipedia has announced a redhead arrive in 2018

Speaking to the Independent about the inclusion of ginger emojis, one redhead said: "At the moment ginger people have to choose either to represent themselves as blonde or brunette and it just seems unfair. I can't wait to finally be able to use an emoji which actually represents me." Others shared their excitement on Twitter, with one writing: "Ahhh! Woke up to news that there is FINALLY going to be a redhead emoji. IT'S ABOUT TIME!" Another added: "Wow... after years of waiting there will finally be a redhead emoji omg I'm so excited."

READ: Four-year-old girl steals the show with dramatic 'Moana' performance

Others emojis that are being considered for next year include a llama, a flat shoe, a bagel, a teddy bear and a lobster. The range of emojis still needs to be approved by the subcommittee's fourth-quarter meeting, but should it be accepted it looks redheads will have their new favourite emojis to choose from!