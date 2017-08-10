Animal charity inundated with offers after lost rabbit appeal - but not for the reason you think!

An animal charity posted a message about a lost rabbit on Facebook only to be swamped with offers from 'excitable' women wanting to adopt the hunk holding it. The post showed the unclaimed rabbit, found hopping through a garden, being cuddled by sanctuary supervisor Leon Lambert-Gorwyn.

RELATED: See more The Buzz stories here

But the appeal by Woodside Animal Welfare Trust sent the internet into over-drive with women bombarding the centre with cheeky, flirty messages about Leon. Handsome Leon, 28, shows off his tattooed arms in a yellow vest with many admirers saying he looked like David Beckham.

The animal sanctuary was inundated with responses to their appeal

One said: "Forget the rabbit......the human looks in good condition too.....can I claim him please?" Another cheeky lady joked: "Don't know about the rabbit but the cuteness holding the rabbit is more than welcome in my little hutch." One woman wrote: "Can I adopt both buy one get one free...... but really I do hope this rabbit is reunited with its owner." Leon's partner Claire was even tagged in the Facebook posts when a pal joked he'd need to hire security at work to protect him from the women of Plymouth.

Claire, of Plymouth, Devon, even joked that he would "love the attention" and she would soon by auctioning him off. Supervisor Leon, who has been helping animals at their Elfordleigh site for the past 18 years, said he was "very flattered" by the comments. But he said: "Remember that it the post is about the bunny." If the male rabbit - thought to be a lost pet - is not claimed in the next few days it will be put up for adoption.