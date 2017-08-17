Disney wants young girls to #DreamBigPrincess

Disney has launched a new photography campaign called #DreamBigPrincess to inspire girls and kids of all ages to go after their dreams, without any gendered stereotypes.The famed movie house has recently deviated from the typical princess image with the release of stories like Moana and Frozen, both of which feature powerful and adventurous female leads. The company is dedicated to showing the importance of diversifying what it means to be a young girl in 2017.

Disney recruited 19 female photographers to snap inspiring images of girls and women around the world. Every time a photograph is shared on social media with the #DreamBigPrincess hashtag, the company will donate $1 to the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up Campaign. Additionally, the program will be “celebrated with new themes each month tied to the Disney Princesses, such as kindness, friendship and adventure,” reads a statement.

Chatting with Vogue, professional photographer Kate Parker explained that she “wanted to find a way to combine an element of empowering princess and real girls.” Her powerful images ended up starring her own daughter’s soccer team dressed in princess costumes while playing in the mud. “A lot of girls feel like you have to either be a tomboy or a girly girl who dresses up,” she shared, adding, “[My daughter] likes both things. I wanted her to know that that's okay and you can be anything you want to be. It’s a grey area that’s not discussed a lot.” The #DreamBigPrincess campaign runs until October 11.