Cancer sufferer Dean Eastmond shares touching tribute to NHS nurses Nicole Scherzinger was among those to reach out to Dean following the touching message

Cancer sufferer Dean Eastmond has thanked his NHS nurses for making him so comfortable during his time in hospital. The 20-year-old, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone and soft tissue cancer after discovering a lump on his ribs in 2016, shared a snap of himself surrounded by his nurses, and wrote: "Left my ward today to spend time at home. If I'm dying, I'm so happy it's these NHS angels making it as comfortable as possible for me."

Dean thanked his nurses

Nicole Scherzinger was among those to send good wishes to Dean following his touching tweet. Retweeting the photo, she wrote: "I'm so inspired by your strength and bravery Dean. May God bless you and your journey. Sending you all my prayers and love." Nigella Lawson also tweeted him, writing: "Sending love and admiration." The journalist, who co-founded the magazine HISKIND, has written several articles about his struggle with the disease, while keeping his supporters up-to-date with his illness on Twitter. Earlier this week, he shared a post of himself with his partner, Adam, and wrote: "Found out this week that I'm fighting for weeks of life instead of the years I wanted and can feel this cancer completely taking over me now." He added: "Pain is making everything harder to do but still forever grateful of everything and everyone who has entered my life this year."

Speaking to Attitude about his diagnosis, he said: "I come across so brave and positive along but the reality is that this is the hardest and toughest time of my life and I try and keep it together but it is absolutely terrifying imagining my boyfriend pouring a bowl of cereal in the morning and getting out two bowls instead of one, or my ten-year-old brother not getting what's going on in the moment but asking my mum in a few years' time, 'Where did Dean go?'."

Dean has written several articles about his illness

Dean also spoke about how the LGBT community has supported him through his treatment, explaining: "The thing that's got me through the last year is the LGBT community… knowing that I'm going into this next chapter, it's going to be the same people that stick around… I'm proud to know and be part of and knowing that I belong in this bubble of everything. I'm fighting to be back in there."