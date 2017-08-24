Toddler interrupts ITV interview and news anchor praised for reaction – watch the hilarious video! Alastair Stewart has been praised for keeping his cool during the hilarious interview

Alastair Stewart has been praised for keeping a cool head after his new segment on ITV was taken over by a toddler! The newsreader was conducting an interview with Lucy Wronka and her eldest son, George, about new guidelines on testing babies for milk allergies. Meanwhile, Lucy's two-year-old daughter, Iris, roamed around the set, and ended up sitting on the desk right next to Alistair!

The awkward moment when you're trying to tell the nation about your milk allergies and your sister steals the showhttps://t.co/dAffbAGj5Y pic.twitter.com/2f1J9klfip — ITV News (@itvnews) August 23, 2017

Ever the professional, Alastair completed his segment by joking: "Mary Nightingale, I think, will have a more peaceful time at 6.30. From all of us, a very good afternoon to you," before shaking hands with George and Lucy, and giving little Iris a high five. Alistair was praised for his reaction to the rogue toddler, with one person tweeting: "Round of applause for @alstewitn. What a pro," while another added: "Just been watching #ITVNews... I wonder if @alstewitn is available to book for children's parties in-between his news reading duties?!"

Alastair gave the little girl a high five

Alistair reacted in good humour on Twitter, thanking his fans for their praise. He also tweeted about Iris' mum, writing: "I learn the brilliant @lucywronka, wonderful mum to George & Iris, who was on my desk, is also an education specialist. Safe hands!" An editor present for the news item also tweeted about the brilliant segment, writing: "Gales of laughter upstairs in the newsroom as nobody knew which direction she was going in next."

This isn't the first time an interview has been interrupted by toddlers. An expert commenting on the South Korean president's impeachment was left red-faced when his live interview via video link was interrupted by his two children who found their way into the room, only for his wife to run in and grab the pair of them a few moments later.