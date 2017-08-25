Watch the adorable moment young boy with autism finally gets a shark toy in a kinder egg which he has been hunting - for eight months Watch the sweet video below

This heart-warming video shows the moment a boy who spent months buying hundreds of Kinder Eggs trying to find a specific toy finally gets one. Little Jayden Lakey, six, who is autistic, has been desperately searching for a plastic shark inside the chocolate treats since December - with no success.

His mum Vicky, 37, launched a plea on social media for help and hundreds of people sent in their own shark toys. But she said he needed to find the egg himself to fulfil his wish and his search went on.

Toddler interrupts ITV interview and news anchor praised for reaction – watch the hilarious video!

Manufacturer Ferrero got in touch and sent an egg with a shark inside - which the family kept secret from Jayden. And on Thursday Vicky and husband Richard watched and filmed the moment Jayden finally found his shark.

Loading the player...

Vicky, of Plympton, Devon, said: "Jayden is a very, very happy little boy and went to bed holding on tightly to his shark. He's been searching for in Kinder Eggs for eight whole months. This shark will be cherished. It will go everywhere with him.

Cancer sufferer Dean Eastmond shares touching tribute to NHS nurses

"Without everyone's support this wouldn't have happened. The generosity of people has been so overwhelming. I send our sincere thanks to everyone near and far for your messages and kind delivery of eggs from all over the UK in the search of the shark.

"We do a lot of fighting for this little fella to gain him additional help which he is none the wiser, but this fight, this end result he will totally understand thanks to you all supporting him."

Vicky and husband Richard, who run RL Motor Services in Plympton, were buying the eggs in the hope a shark would finally fall out. She said the importance of opening the egg himself and finding the surprise was Jayden's his main priority.

Vicky said: "We have been fortunate to receive a couple sharks already opened from children, however we haven't given these to Jayden as he needed to find the shark himself in an egg.

"But now this has finally happened, he will be so thrilled to have the set."

Jayden's obsession with finding the shark came after seeing a picture of the surprise gift on the display box of Kinder Eggs at a supermarket over Christmas. He has since carried an empty Kinder Egg box around with him clearly displaying the shark he hopes to call his own.

Ferrero said: "We are already in contact with Mrs Lakey and have been searching through our collection of surprises to find a Shark toy.

"We are delighted that we have been able to find one for Jayden and arrange its safe passage to Plymouth across land and sea."